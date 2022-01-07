What's new

MURREE DECLARED CALAMITY HIT FOLLOWING DEATH OF 19 TOURISTS

RAWALPINDI: Murree was declared as the calamity-hit area on Saturday after 19 tourists died of cold with thousands of cars stuck in the hill station.

An emergency has been declared in Murree with the Pakistan Army and Rangers troops called in to help clear the traffic jam and get tourists out of the hill station.


The government has banned entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat region to control the situation.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner tweeted that around 23,000 vehicles have been evacuated safely from Murree and around 1,000 are still stranded. The district administration is working round the clock to evacuate the remaining vehicles safely, he added.


Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said 16 to 19 people have died of cold in cars stuck in Murree. He said five platoons of the Pakistan Army have been called in to help rescue the stranded tourists.


Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said hundreds of thousands of cars are heading towards Murree and other upper areas to enjoy snowfall.

It has become impossible for the local administration to provide facilities to such a large number of people, the minister said, urging people to postpone their trips to these areas for a few days.

Oh Allah Reham, How did that happen ? I know Muree is a disaster when it comes to traffic and shops specially near mall road but really, 19 people died in cold without any help ?
 
How hard is it to develop a system to that only lets people in if they have a valid booking or a residence during peak seasons?
 
Massive influx of tourists and extremely bad weather. Heavy snowfall along with traffic jam blocked roads for several kilometers with tens of thousands of cars.
إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون.
 
