Murree closed for all types traffic due to heavy snow, rush of tourists

Owing to heavy snowfall and a large number of tourists entering Murree, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has decided to close the hill station for all kinds of traffic.Meanwhile, NHMP personnel are busy helping cars that had been stuck in the snow, causing traffic jams."We request all motorists and tourists to cooperate with the authorities," the NHMP wrote on its official Twitter account.The motorway police further asked motorists to call on 130 if it is absolutely necessary for them to travel to Murree.Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Friday evening requested tourists, especially families, to avoid travelling to Murree and Galiyat.Rasheed said that more than 100,000 vehicles have already entered Murree due to which the flow of traffic is extremely slow.He said that Islamabad and Murree administrations are working to facilitate tourists round the clock.Earlier in the day, Rawalpindi Police issued traffic updates for Murree and a travel advisory after heavy snowfall triggered an avalanche creating difficulties for the tourists in the area.Sharing a video on their Twitter handle, the city traffic police wrote that nearly 27,000 vehicles have so far entered Murree since morning.CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kiyani instructed traffic police to extend tourists every possible help and facility.Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan also left for Murree to monitor the traffic situation in the area.Appreciating the efforts of the police personnel, Khan issued directives regarding traffic control in order to facilitate tourists.Rawalpindi Police also issued a travel route for all the tourists visiting Murree.While talking to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murree Ajmal Satti said that roads have become slippery due to snowfall, requesting tourists to not park vehicles in no parking zones.He also urged tourists to refrain from stopping midway on their journeys to take videos and selfies."Traffic wardens are everywhere on roads to control traffic and we are trying our best to ensure tourists reach their destination safely," he told the media.Assistant Commissioner Murree Muhammad Omar Maqbool on Thursday visited various roads including Jhika Gali and urged the tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion.Reviewing the arrangements made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during snowfall, he appreciated the efforts of the traffic wardens and said that despite heavy snowfall, they were performing their duties with commitment and dedication.The AC said that due to the snowfall, thousands of tourists from all over the country were coming to the hill stations.The administration made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic and heavy machinery was being used to remove snow from different roads.He said that a new travel advisory has been issued for the tourists as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.Tourists can contact the control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner Office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668, to get the latest information.Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 can also be dialled in an emergency, he added.The town has a parking capacity of nearly 35,000 vehicles while over 85,000 vehicles entered Murree during the last three days.The tourists were advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle’s tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road to capture selfies and photos.He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow.