Murree Brewery to manufacture sanitizers as demand surge tempts fakes

April 4, 2020Company has been given permission to make 10,000 gallons of sanitizers a month, says CEO.Murree Brewery, the country’s only maker of alcoholic beverages, is planning to manufacture hand sanitizers after a surge in demand led to fake and ineffective hand washes propping up at stores.Chief Executive Officer Isphanyar Bhandara toldby phone that the company has been given permission to make 10,000 gallons of sanitizers a month. However, this could not be verified by the Punjab excise department as it did not respond to a request for comment.The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a run on sanitizers and lured manufacturers to sell products without the necessary alcohol content needed to kill viruses.Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government ordered 23 brands that did not meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards to be removed from stores. The virus has infected about 2,000 people and killed 34 in the country.