Murica is insane.

—
Swedish Public broadcaster SVT: Swedish National Seismology Center: Measurement stations in Sweden and Denmark registered powerful subsea blasts in areas of Nord Stream gas leaks on Monday
Sweden and Denmark registered strong underwater explosions in the same area as the gas leaks on Monday. As many as 30 measuring stations picked it up in southern Sweden.
The Swedish seismic center reported th
at powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of gas leaks from the "Northern Streams" — Mass media
An expeditionary detachment of US Navy ships led by the universal amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge days ago was in the Baltic Sea and was spotted following the Baltic Straits into the North Sea.
It was 30 kilometers from the site of the alleged sabotage on the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline and 50 kilometers from the threads of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.
On September 2, interesting maneuvers performed by an American helicopter with the call sign FFAB123. Then it was assumed that this board was from the USS Kearsarge air wing, and today more details were looked.
According to the website ads-b.nl , this call sign was used by 6 boards that day, of which we managed to establish the side numbers of three. All of them are Sikorsky MH-60S.
By superimposing the FFAB123 route on the scheme of yesterday's accident, we get a rather interesting result — the helicopter either flew along the Nord Stream-2 highway, or even between the points where the accident occurred.
On Twitter, meanwhile, there were screenshots of other flights of American aviation — the following screenshot was taken on September 13.
And finally, we need to pay attention to the June article (https://seapowermagazine.org/baltops-22-a-perfect.../
) in Sea Power, where the Americans brag about experiments in the field of underwater drones, which they put on exercises BALTOPS 22 — just in the area of the island of Bronholm.