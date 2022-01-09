What's new

Muree is on a Fault Line!

Verve

Verve

ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
10,755
10
15,111
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This was new information from me .. British knew it hence built only wooden buildings. A calamity in waiting it seems and the way businessmen of Muree have been it may just be a certainty.

 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
3,406
-6
4,634
Verve said:
This was new information from me .. British knew it hence built only wooden buildings. A calamity in waiting it seems and the way businessmen of Muree have been it may just be a certainty.

Click to expand...
So is San Francisco. British built many stone and brick houses.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,547
11
25,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bossman said:
So is San Francisco. British built many stone and brick houses.
Click to expand...
Murree's mountains are not rocky, soft soil and need plantation to hold soil.Brick work is very dangerous. Plus, surprisingly that Murree has no proper sanitation lines. Dirty water flows from the top and drags the soil down to the valley, causing land sliding. During Nawaz Sharif era his crony build 4 story hotel without approval, warned by Murree authority about the danger... but ....


Our nation will jam-packed the Jahannam if they know all pretty women are dancing semi-naked..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom