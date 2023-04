Murad Saeed: Who is behind attack on CTD !

Although I get what Murad Saeed is saying but if only his thinly veiled rhetoric was just as (or even a little) anti TTP as it is against state institutions I would have taken him seriously. The dialect, accent and phrases used by the guy in the alleged threat audio are distinctly local which means local involvement, yet we don’t see Murad Saeed condemning or even considering it to the least because he is probably afraid of being targeted himself and understandably so. He is just trying to ride the wave of anti-army sentiments for political point scoring imho.