Murad Saeed message : مراد سعید کا دل چیڑ دینے والا ویڈیو پیغام آگیا میری شیروں جیسی ماں زندہ لاش بن گئی

TNT

TNT

Hussain haqqani has become the darling of our generals lolz wow. I have never seen such corrupt, incompetent, beghairat and lowlife humans. Had hoti hay ghatya pan ki lekin inho ne har had paar kardi. Im happy because their real ugly stinky face have been exposed and i never thought it would happen in my life time. Even if they remain in power, they will be facing zalalat for decades to come and ill enjoy that.
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

Lets see what happens when they decide to start crackdown in KPK.
They are wiping out Political Leadership of PTI from Punjab and Sindh. Who will contest elections from PTI in Punjab and Sindh even if govt decides to conduct elections now? May be completely new and unknown candidates. And How people will react to this in an environment of Conventional Politics and election of electibles in Pakistan. Either PTI will be buried forever or Electibles politics will be buried. it will become an unprecedented revolution in Pakistani Politics If IK pulls through it.
All depends on the Public of Punjab and Sindh now.
 
General Dong

General Dong

Zhukov said:
Lets see what happens when they decide to start crackdown in KPK.
They are wiping out Political Leadership of PTI from Punjab and Sindh. Who will contest elections from PTI in Punjab and Sindh even if govt decides to conduct elections now? May be completely new and unknown candidates. And How people will react to this in an environment of Conventional Politics and election of electibles in Pakistan. Either PTI will be buried forever or Electibles politics will be buried. it will become an unprecedented revolution in Pakistani Politics If IK pulls through it.
All depends on the Public of Punjab and Sindh now.
nuetrals will dispose of Khan and have SMQ and other PTI members who played both sides form a new party. they will rebrand this party as PTI 2, this party will then take majority seats in next election, possibly SMQ "winning" PM seat. It is not difficult to predict what they will do next. They seem to have limited playbook and like to repeat past moves.
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

I think Establishment shouldn't touch KPK as KPK is very angry. i urge Establishment to continue operation dehati aorat in Punjab. Now It's time for establishment to teach general Punjabi public a lesson. Use tanks, artillery etc. Everyone must follow establishment. Long live Pak army.
 
Vortex

Vortex

Arsalan345 said:
I think Establishment shouldn't touch KPK as KPK is very angry. i urge Establishment to continue operation dehati aorat in Punjab. Now It's time for establishment to teach general Punjabi public a lesson. Use tanks, artillery etc. Everyone must follow establishment. Long live Pak army.
I think they should use nukes on Pakistani side of Punjab !
 
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

Arsalan345 said:
I think Establishment shouldn't touch KPK as KPK is very angry. i urge Establishment to continue operation dehati aorat in Punjab. Now It's time for establishment to teach general Punjabi public a lesson. Use tanks, artillery etc. Everyone must follow establishment. Long live Pak army.
I am getting news that there have been announcements from the loudspeakers of masjids in KPK, telling people that if people break in to your homes, shot and kill them even if they are wearing uniforms.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Imad.Khan said:
I am getting news that there have been announcements from the loudspeakers of masjids in KPK, telling people that if people break in to your homes, shot and kill them even if they are wearing uniforms.
Breakin the house and touch one pashtun woman....that's all I can say...
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

www.facebook.com

‏رات کے اندھیرے میں فلیکس لگاتے پکڑے گے شہری ، تم ہوتے کون ہو غداری کا سرٹیفکیٹ دینے والے شکلیں واضح | By ‎شیر کا نشان بے غیرتوں کی پہچان‎ | Facebook

521K views, 9.8K likes, 126 loves, 1.7K comments, 17K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from شیر کا نشان بے غیرتوں کی پہچان: ‏رات کے اندھیرے میں فلیکس لگاتے پکڑے گے شہری ، تم ہوتے کون ہو غداری کا...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

@Jango @Imran Khan @blain2
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

General Dong said:
nuetrals will dispose of Khan and have SMQ and other PTI members who played both sides form a new party. they will rebrand this party as PTI 2, this party will then take majority seats in next election, possibly SMQ "winning" PM seat. It is not difficult to predict what they will do next. They seem to have limited playbook and like to repeat past moves.
People only care about Imran Khan. PTI is nothing but a name.
If you minus Khan from it, Nobody will vote for them.
SMQ or Murad Saeed or anyone. No one can Get Imran Khan's vote without his Validation.
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

Vortex said:
I think they should use nukes on Pakistani side of Punjab !
Yes new RPGs with nukes. Operation dehati aorat must continue at all cost. It's so much fun. i mean they used to laugh on us, call us by names, used to call us traitors. now look at them! hahaha.

Imad.Khan said:
I am getting news that there have been announcements from the loudspeakers of masjids in KPK, telling people that if people break in to your homes, shot and kill them even if they are wearing uniforms.
KPk is hard to handle.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

General Dong said:
nuetrals will dispose of Khan and have SMQ and other PTI members who played both sides form a new party. they will rebrand this party as PTI 2, this party will then take majority seats in next election, possibly SMQ "winning" PM seat. It is not difficult to predict what they will do next. They seem to have limited playbook and like to repeat past moves.
But PTI without IK while IK is still alive won’t have legitimacy in the eye of PTI voters, unless IK says he is stepping back.
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
That will be the last day of GHQ to exist on the face of Earth if this came to common Punjabi women

Ab ki bar aik nahi ghar ghar se Dhulla Bhatti nikle ga ✌️
ye kaun he? haha anyway best of luck.

Vortex said:
why tacos nukes ? Go for Tsar Bomba ! Make a pothole



Which you were and still are without doubt 😁
haha abhi maar paregi to sub bhool jaegi apki awaam. 92 me map mil rhe the aur hum traitor. Azaadi chahye haqeeqi azaadi punjab ko? haaha abhi maar paregi aur to dimagh sahi jhojaega punjabi awaam ka. Nothing is bigger than establishment.
 

