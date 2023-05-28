Murad Saeed message : مراد سعید کا دل چیڑ دینے والا ویڈیو پیغام آگیا میری شیروں جیسی ماں زندہ لاش بن گئی

Lets see what happens when they decide to start crackdown in KPK.

They are wiping out Political Leadership of PTI from Punjab and Sindh. Who will contest elections from PTI in Punjab and Sindh even if govt decides to conduct elections now? May be completely new and unknown candidates. And How people will react to this in an environment of Conventional Politics and election of electibles in Pakistan. Either PTI will be buried forever or Electibles politics will be buried. it will become an unprecedented revolution in Pakistani Politics If IK pulls through it.

All depends on the Public of Punjab and Sindh now.