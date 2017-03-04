Murad Hassan ‘returning’ home Sunday morning Former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hassan is reportedly coming back home on Sunday morning, having failed to enter Canada and the UAE. An Emirates flight carrying Murad is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:20 am, a source at the airport...

Published: December 11, 2021 23:30:37 | Updated: December 11, 2021 23:32:08Murad HassanFormer State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hassan is reportedly coming back home on Sunday morning, having failed to enter Canada and the UAE.An Emirates flight carrying Murad is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:20 am, a source at the airport said on Saturday night, reports UNB.A family member of the former state minister said Murad reached Dubai airport from Canada around 10:30 pm (BST).Murad may return home as he has no valid visa to enter Dubai, his relative said, requesting anonymity. Last week, Murad Hassan made indecent remarks on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s granddaughter, prompting calls from various quarters of society for his resignation.Meanwhile, a scandalous audio leak involving a conversation between him and two actors went viral on social media.Then, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on last Monday ordered him to resign, which he complied with the next day citing personal reasons. After that, he left the country for Canada on an Emirates flight around 1:20 am on Thursday night (Bangladesh time).According to Toronto-based Bangla news portal thebengalitimes.com, Murad reached Toronto Pearson International Airport at 1.31 am on Friday (Canadian time).Soon after his landing in Canada, local immigration officials questioned the former Bangladeshi junior minister about various allegations, including harassing, humiliating and torturing women, against him in Bangladesh.They also showed him various videos, photos and news on him, the news portal said.It said Murad was also asked about the reasons for leaving Bangladesh and coming to Canada, but he failed to give any “satisfactory answer”.Then, Murad was flown back to Dubai in a return Emirates flight from the Canadian airport.