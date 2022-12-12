What's new

Murad claims 'threats to his life' in letter to president

1670876273405.png

Former federal minister Murad Saeed on Monday wrote a letter to the president to inform him about “threat to my life”.

Mr Saeed claimed that plans were being made since August to assassinate him. Therefore, he said, the regional police asked him to cancel the visit to Dir and Bajaur.

“I criticised the failure of the law-enforcement agencies and raised questions over their performance as a result of which my family has been facing intimidation,” he stated.

Mr Murad added that since the dissolution of the PTI government in the centre, fake cases had been registered against him.

“I have a firm belief that life and death are in the hand of Allah Almighty,” he stated. He requested the president to take notice and action, reminding him that similar complaints by slain journalist Arshad Sharif went unnoticed.
Murad claims 'threats to his life' in letter to president

Murad claims 'threats to his life' in letter to president
