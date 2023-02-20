Munich Security Report" finally admits: Most countries resent "Western domination "​ Reference News Network| 2023-02-18 20:55:00



Reference News Network reported on February 17 that the German foreign policy website published an article entitled "The Collapse of the Old Order" on February 14. The full text is excerpted as follows:

Organizers of the Munich Security Conference have called for greater consideration of the interests of the global South. As stated in the Munich Security Report released yesterday, the West must finally face the fact that there are still no African and Latin American countries - and almost no Asian countries - supporting the West's policy of sanctions against Russia. If the West is to avoid serious setbacks in the global power struggle with Russia and China in the long run, at least some countries in the Global South must be won back. After all, the "Western-dominated order" is considered by many countries in the South to have "post-colonial" characteristics, which has led to their identification with the "post-Western" world order.



The authors of the Munich Security Report argue that this fact should no longer be largely taboo, as it has been until now, but should be confronted and the global South pursued. "The Chinese model is resonating in many developing countries," the report said. This is primarily related to "dissatisfaction with the existing order that cannot meet the needs of many developing countries". It must therefore "succeed in better engaging countries that previously had little voice". Resignedly, the report calls for effective development aid, calling on "Europe and the United States to fulfill their commitments to provide global public goods". At the same time, they must abandon the "donor-beneficiary relationship" and achieve "equal cooperation." However, it was never in the interest of Western politics to place former colonies on an equal footing with former colonial powers.



During a visit to Washington over the weekend, Brazilian President Lula stressed that he remained committed to a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine with countries outside the old west. He said China was a possible partner. Wolfgang Ischinger, former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, admitted that the Chinese government is "one of the few governments on the international stage that Moscow cannot ignore" and that "China may be able to make peace proposals alone or together with other countries." However, Ischinger also pointed out that this "may not make the United States very happy." In fact, the success of the negotiations that China helped to achieve would be further evidence of the historic decline of the West, which will do everything in its power to prevent this from happening.

