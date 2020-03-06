What's new

Mumbai utterly disappoints.

Bagheera

Bagheera

I had expectations and I was in awe about Mumbai due to two reasons. I have fond memories of growing up in Mumbai. In childhood, you don't have sense of quality. Moreover nostalgia distorts memory. Secondly, I had heard stories of Mumbai, implying greatness of the city. The tall claims included description like financial capital of the country, the city that never sleeps, fast-paced and efficient work culture, low cost of living, people having sharp intelligence, etcetera. Now I have seen the city after attaining maturity and I know that except the tag of financial capital, the perception of awesomeness of Mumbai is all bullshit.

How I wished the above cited stories were true. But to my dismay the actuality of Mumbai is as follows:

People, especially women (both locals as well as many immigrant settlers of that city) are ugly. The food there doesn't taste good. The prices of anything and everything in Mumbai is same as in Mysore or Bangalore. The people's IQ is pretty average. People are scary. Most are either corrupt or outright criminal minded and some are blood-thirsty demons. People's body language is obnoxious.

 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

abcxyz0000 said:
You know I felt exactly the same thing about Pakistan on a visit there - except there were many pretty women and food was better than UK, indeed it was awesome.
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

Kaptaan said:
You know I felt exactly the same thing about Pakistan on a visit there - except there were many pretty women and food was better than UK, indeed it was awesome.
Hey man! How come you are so interested in an India-centric thread? Didn't you read the title?

You said women and food were better in Pakistan than it was in UK. What is left in the list of comparisons then? You weren't really in for any disappointment. Your expectations were met.

There's a significant difference between your and my experience. You must have had merely heard about Pakistan. In my case, I was actually born in the vicinity of Mumbai and actually grew up in a place inside that city. Then left it for at least a decade or so and revisited it after I became more mature.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

Desertfalcon said:
how high a bar is that to jump?
Contrary to what people think - a full on premium traditional fish 'an chips (haddock preferred) cooked by master fryer using the original recipe with zest of lemon will on a cold wintry day hold itself against whatever the world can offer - yeh I mean all those unpronounceable French sounding dishes over priced with emphasis to please the eyes then the palate.

No offence to @Vergennes

@Desertfalcon Not sure a Yank should be opening this 'can' - when yeh guy's contribution to the culinary heritage of the world is Big Mac .....:D
 
X

xyxmt

abcxyz0000 said:
Hey man! How come you are so interested in an India-centric thread? Didn't you read the title?

You said women and food were better in Pakistan than it was in UK. What is left in the list of comparisons then? You weren't really in for any disappointment. Your expectations were met.

There's a significant difference between your and my experience. You must have had merely heard about Pakistan. In my case, I was actually born in the vicinity of Mumbai and actually grew up in a place inside that city. Then left it for at least a decade or so and revisited it after I became more mature.
It all depends on what you are comparing with when you came back, had you come back from Delhi you will still find Mumbai the most amazing city as compared to coming back from Paris. As far a people, they are the worst in big cities as compared to smaller cities. When I went back Last year, although i grew up in Karachi but Karachi disappointed me and I enjoyed Rawalpindi more than Lahore or Karachi.
 
Dragon4

Dragon4

Congrats, looks like visiting Mumbai was so big a self goal for you that you had to open a thread for it.
I request not to open another thread if incase you give a visit to the neighbourhood village too.
 
Fireurimagination

Fireurimagination

I believe you visited the wrong places, in Mumbai you literally can get 'everything' it all depends where you are at?, what are you looking for? and how much you can shell out? You just need to know where to look for what you are looking for
 
T

TimePass

Fireurimagination said:
I believe you visited the wrong places, in Mumbai you literally can get 'everything' it all depends where you are at?, what are you looking for? and how much you can shell out? You just need to know where to look for what you are looking for
Its pretty obvious he grew up in kasara or karjat and visited Dharavi. :P

Mumbai is beautiful only for those who can afford its beauty. Its certainly not a place for the poor.
 
Vergennes

Vergennes

@Desertfalcon He dares to call this horror 'food' and dares to challenge ours ? What @Kaptaan did is an utter insult to us,that will not remain unpunished. :mad:

Kaptaan said:
yeh I mean all those unpronounceable French sounding dishes over priced with emphasis to please the eyes then the palate.

No offence to @Vergennes
Let's be honest,I love to go eating a good Tacos with a coca cola,delicious and not that expensive.... can't afford to eat in an expensive restaurant,with dishes that have fancy names and are well presented in a plate.... and seeing the quantity for what I paid,would make me want to punch the one running it. :agree:
 
