The police was notified about the presence of two males roaming around in suicide bomber-like vest in the Vasai area.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested two people in Palghar district on the suspicion of being terrorists but they turned out to be artists from a film being shot nearby. TV9 Gujarati tweeted the news with a photo and wrote, “After an hour-long search operation, Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film.”