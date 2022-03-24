What's new

Mumbai Police alerted about terrorist attack in this year's IPL match ,‘Terrorists Did A Recce Of Team Hotel

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,964
-14
8,941
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506942263468838912

IPL Terror Threat: Mumbai Police have been alerted about a terrorist attack during this year's IPL and subsequently, the security has been beefed up in the financial capital.​


A terror threat is looming large over the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), during their interrogation, found out that terrorists had done a recce of the Wankhede Stadium, Trident Hotel, and the surrounding road. Wankhede is set to host 20 matches of the IPL 2022.

Mumbai Police have been alerted about a terrorist attack during this year's IPL and subsequently, the security has been beefed up in the financial capital.

In the backdrop of these confessions by terrorists, the security cover for players and support staff of IPL teams has been increased. Quick Response Team, Bomb Squad, State Reserve Police Force deployed for security from March 26 to May 22.

Security Guidelines have been released by the police in an internal circular that needs to be followed by franchises as well as the staff associated with IPL.




ABP Live got hold of this circular and below are some of the guidelines:

- IPL team's buses will be escorted by a combat vehicle.

- Parking of cars won't be allowed from the team hotel to the stadium. A separate Emergency exit has to be designated for the safety of players.

- The bus drivers and other workers will undergo thorough checks. They won't be changed during the course of the IPL.

- Prior permission needs to be taken from the team manager if a player is expecting a visitor.

- The hotel staff will not be allowed to enter without identification proof.

With the IPL just days away, this news has put the Mumbai police on high alert. The IPL will be played across four stadiums: Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and MCA Stadium, Pune.



news.abplive.com

IPL 2022: ‘Terrorists Did A Recce Of Team Hotel And Wankhede Stadium’. Security Stepped Up

IPL Terror Threat: Mumbai Police have been alerted about a terrorist attack during this year's IPL and subsequently, the security has been beefed up in the financial capital.
news.abplive.com news.abplive.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506892306200559621

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506978580865163275
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
'Insane numbers!': Twitter reacts to new IPL franchises getting sold for over a billion dollars
Replies
2
Views
328
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
S
IPL 2021's Resumption Date Already In The Works; Mumbai Being Mulled For Tournament Shift
Replies
1
Views
154
Kamikaze Pilot
Kamikaze Pilot
K
Even World Cups look Insipid in front of IPL - Gavaskar
Replies
6
Views
390
HttpError
HttpError
K
Millions of reasons why the IPL needs to rethink priorities
2
Replies
24
Views
770
jamahir
jamahir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SFJ terrorist linked to Ludhiana blast held in Germany, planned more attacks in Punjab
Replies
1
Views
249
farok84
farok84

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom