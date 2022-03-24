Mumbai Police alerted about terrorist attack in this year's IPL match ,‘Terrorists Did A Recce Of Team Hotel

INDIAPOSITIVE
A terror threat is looming large over the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), during their interrogation, found out that terrorists had done a recce of the Wankhede Stadium, Trident Hotel, and the surrounding road. Wankhede is set to host 20 matches of the IPL 2022.
Mumbai Police have been alerted about a terrorist attack during this year's IPL and subsequently, the security has been beefed up in the financial capital.
In the backdrop of these confessions by terrorists, the security cover for players and support staff of IPL teams has been increased. Quick Response Team, Bomb Squad, State Reserve Police Force deployed for security from March 26 to May 22.
Security Guidelines have been released by the police in an internal circular that needs to be followed by franchises as well as the staff associated with IPL.
ABP Live got hold of this circular and below are some of the guidelines:
- IPL team's buses will be escorted by a combat vehicle.
- Parking of cars won't be allowed from the team hotel to the stadium. A separate Emergency exit has to be designated for the safety of players.
- The bus drivers and other workers will undergo thorough checks. They won't be changed during the course of the IPL.
- Prior permission needs to be taken from the team manager if a player is expecting a visitor.
- The hotel staff will not be allowed to enter without identification proof.
With the IPL just days away, this news has put the Mumbai police on high alert. The IPL will be played across four stadiums: Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and MCA Stadium, Pune.
