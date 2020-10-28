What's new

Mumbai on high alert after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack; ban imposed on drones, paragliders

Intelligence agencies have alerted police and security forces about a possible terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai during the festive season.

According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, terrorists are planning to launch an attack in the city and might use either drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, or paragliders. Agency inputs added that the terrorists are planning to carry out the attack within the next month.

Second time this year that Mumbai's on high alert.

The first time it was because of a fake, threatening call.

This time it seems a bit more genuine.
 
I hope the agencies catch the terrorists beforehand. Intelligence work is never easy and shows how much threat they have to deal with.

Pakistan has experienced a lot and we all wish Indian civilians do not have to suffer what we have suffered and suffer currently too.
 
