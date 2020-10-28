Intelligence agencies have alerted police and security forces about a possible terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai during the festive season.
According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, terrorists are planning to launch an attack in the city and might use either drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, or paragliders. Agency inputs added that the terrorists are planning to carry out the attack within the next month.
Second time this year that Mumbai's on high alert.
The first time it was because of a fake, threatening call.
This time it seems a bit more genuine.
Mumbai on high alert after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack; ban imposed on drones, paragliders
