Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu leader’s demands

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Mar 17, 2007
Sitting in an office lined with books overlooking a giant prayer hall, Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the main preacher at the largest mosque in Mumbai, checked a decibel meter attached to the loudspeakers before he gave the call to worship.

“The volume of our azaan (call to prayer) has become a political issue, but I don’t want it to take a communal turn,” said Kazi, one of the most influential Islamic scholars in the sprawling metropolis on India’s western coast.

As he spoke he pointed to loudspeakers attached to the minarets of the ornate, sand-colored Juma Masjid in Mumbai’s old trading quarters.

Kazi and three other senior clerics from Maharashtra where Mumbai is located said more than 900 mosques in the west of the
state had agreed to turn the volume down on calls to prayer following complaints from a local Hindu politician.

Raj Thackeray, leader of a regional Hindu party, demanded in April that mosques and others places of worship kept within allowed noise limits. If they did not, he said his followers would chant Hindu prayers outside mosques in protest.

Thackeray, whose party has just one seat in the state’s 288member assembly, said he was merely insisting that court rulings on noise levels be enforced.

“If religion is a private matter then why are Muslims allowed to use loudspeakers all 365 days (of the year)?”


Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai, India’s financial hub and capital of Maharashtra.

“My dear Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers come together; be one in bringing down these loudspeakers,” he said.

Leaders of India’s 200 million Muslims see the move, which coincided with the holy festival of Eid, as another attempt by hardline Hindus to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression, with the tacit agreement of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In recent weeks, a senior BJP leader began pushing for swapping marriage and inheritance laws based on religion with a uniform civil code, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives.

The BJP did not respond to a request for comment on Thackeray’s initiative. It denies targeting minorities, and says it wants progressive change that benefits all Indians.

Police step in​

At the Juma Masjid, Kazi said he complied with Thackeray’s demands in order to reduce the risk of violence between Muslims
and Hindus.

Bloody clashes have erupted sporadically across India since independence, most recently in 2020 when dozens of people, mostly Muslims, were killed in Delhi following protests against a citizenship law that Muslims said discriminated against them.

While hardline Hindu leaders were seeking to undermine Islam, Kazi said, “we (Muslims) have to maintain calm and
serenity.”

The state took Thackeray’s initiative seriously.

Senior police officials met religious leaders including Kaziearlier this month to ensure microphones were turned down, as
they feared clashes in Maharashtra, home to more than 10 million Muslims and 70 million Hindus.

On Saturday, police filed a criminal case against two men in Mumbai for using loudspeakers to recite the early morning azaan
and warned workers of Thackeray’s party from gathering around mosques.

“Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to create communal tension in the state and the court’s order must be
respected,” said V.N. Patil, a senior Mumbai police official.

A senior official for Thackeray’s party said the initiative was not designed to single out Muslims but aimed to reduce “noise pollution” created by all places of worship.

“Our party does not appease the minority community,” said Kirtikumar Shinde, adding that police had issued warnings to
20,000 party workers this month.

The issue of calls to prayer extends beyond Maharashtra. BJP politicians in three states asked local police to remove or limit the use of loudspeakers in places of worship.

The deputy chief minister of country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, said over 60,000 unauthorized loudspeakers had
been removed from mosques and temples.

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Good decision and it should go further. Loudspeakers need not exist in mosques or in Hindu temples or any religious structure. Loudspeakers do not exist in the Quran and they are unnecessary. I believe the great Jamal Abdul Nasser also wanted to ban them. Additionally this is the age of the mobile phone and nicely there is one app for the prayer-minded which I don't see why it can't be used :

Muslim Pro empowers and connects Muslims worldwide with lifestyle content and practical app solutions that help them practice their faith every day.-
I am more concerned about these actual problems in Indian society :

India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer

Journalist Who Exposed Roti-Salt Meal In UP School Dies Of Cancer The journalist was struggling to pay for his treatment and there were several public appeals from journalists to crowdfund for his medical bills. All India Edited by Akhil Kumar Updated: May 05, 2022 4:26 pm IST New Delhi : Uttar...
India - Jobless engineer slits son's throat, takes poison with wife : Cops

Jobless Engineer Slits Son's Throat, Takes Poison With Wife: Cops Both the man (55) and his wife were in acute depression, according to a primary probe based on the latter's statements. Her statements also revealed that the couple had planned the entire episode nearly two to three days ago...
India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam

Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru, MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by...
India - Six-month-old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy dies in Kerala amid crowdfunding efforts

Six-month-old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy dies in Kerala amid crowdfunding efforts Recently, Rs 18 crore was raised through crowdfunding for the treatment of one-and-a-half-year-old Muhammed in Kannur, who was also suffering from the same genetic disease. IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION NEWS DEATH...
defence.pk
 
Fireurimagination

Fireurimagination

Nov 11, 2009
Politics nothing else, Raj Thackrey is looking to reinvent himself as a Hindu leader like his uncle Bal Thackrey, now that Uddhav Thackrey son of Bal Thackrey has aligned himself with NCP and Congress to grab power. Most probably BJP and Raj will come together in near future as the real Hindutva coalition.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Fireurimagination said:
Politics nothing else, Raj Thackrey is looking to reinvest himself as a Hindu leader like his uncle Bal Thackrey, now that Uddhav Thackrey son of Bal Thackrey has aligned himself with NCP and Congress to grab power. Most probably BJP and Raj will come together in near future as the real Hindutva coalition.
Also to include the new Kangana Ranaut, Navneet Rana.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
PradoTLC said:
Thackeray, whose party has just one seat in the state’s 288member assembly, said he was merely insisting that court rulings on noise levels be enforced.
one seat schmun seat, his party is literally dictating the entire state if not many others.

either democracy is failing India or India is failing democracy
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
The only acceptable stipulation should be that azan across all mosques happens at the same time and loudspeaker is limited to adhan and nothing else.

Also maybe a decibal limit should be set at Fajr and isha time.
 
R

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
jamahir said:
1. Please don't speak for Islam when you know only the mullah misinterpretations of it. :)

2. Try to be an agent for peace and harmony instead of being a boring, regressive, oppressive nutjob.
Why do you speak of Islam as if you know anything about it? You can't read Arabic, you've never read the Quran who the he'll are you to speak for Islam? You are a Hindu.
 

