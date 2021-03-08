Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday stated, so far digging works till 100 meters have been completed for the civic body's ambitious Coastal Road Project (CRP).As part of the 10 kilo-meter stretch between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea-Link, the BMC is digging a 2.07 km long underground tunnel, that would extend between Girgaon Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park (PD). In order to carry out the digging works, the BMC has deployed the country's largest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala at the excavation site“We can say around 5 percent of the work has been completed so far, for some time now the pace of digging will be slow as we are still in the initial stage,” Vijay Nighot, chief engineer of the Coastal Road Project told FPJ.“The diameter of the tunnel is similar to the four-storeyed building which is why we have to remain extra cautious,” Nighot added.He also mentioned the pace will increase with time. Senior BMC officials also stated, to recycle the water that is being discharged a dedicated water treatment plant is also being constructed at the construction site.The tunnel will run 25 meters below the surface at Girgaum and 75 meters below the surface at Malabar Hill. Officials stated more than 20 percent of the project has been completed so far and the project will be finished by July 2023.