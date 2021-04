Let's cut the bullshit



It takes about 10 days for a person to get past covid and to establish if a individual is going to face big problems or not





India is currently posting RECORD numbers for the entire planet



That will continue







Realistic expectations suggest that it will be a good solid month of chaos in India before any considerable change happens





Even if you vaccinate someone now they won't get protection for about 3 weeks



Even oxygen is a relief not a cure







Indians instead of trying to deflect or cover the disaster need to think about getting through it with some dignity rather than humiliate themselves further