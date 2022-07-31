What's new

Mumbai: 50% work on second tunnel of Coastal Road completed, says BMC

In a release issued on Friday, the civic body said work on the 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completed

86456861.jpg



The BMC has set a deadline of December 2022 to complete the work of the second tunnel of the ambitious coastal road project. Nearly 50 per cent work on the tunnel that runs from Girgaum Chowpatty to Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road has been completed till now, said civic officials.

The project’s first phase (10.58 km) is being constructed by the BMC from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The road will have twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill.

The excavation work for the 2 km-long second tunnel with a diameter of 12.49 metre began on January 11 and the 1,000-mt stretch was completed on July 29.

A 2,119 metric tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM), named Mavala, imported from China, was deployed to dig the tunnels. It is the largest TBM in the city used for undersea tunnel boring.

THANK YOU CHINA!!

Screenshot_20220731_185236.jpg
 
@Bilal9 How about the Bangladesh tunnel now?

Black Tornado said:
For what? Supplying a TBM? We make them domestically, it’s just that chinese company was the lowest bidder and hence got the order for the TBM.
Click to expand...
That is the Chinese company teaching Indian TBM technology!!!

How much courage do Indians have to use India's unreliable TBM???

Do you think India's assembly of TBM can be compared with China's TBM??!

India only assembles garbage! Ask the price of Chinese TBM!
 

