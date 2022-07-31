Mumbai: 50% work on second tunnel of Coastal Road completed, says BMC In a release issued on Friday, the civic body said work on the 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completed.

In a release issued on Friday, the civic body said work on the 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completedThe BMC has set a deadline of December 2022 to complete the work of the second tunnel of the ambitious coastal road project. Nearly 50 per cent work on the tunnel that runs from Girgaum Chowpatty to Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road has been completed till now, said civic officials.The project’s first phase (10.58 km) is being constructed by the BMC from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The road will have twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill.The excavation work for the 2 km-long second tunnel with a diameter of 12.49 metre began on January 11 and the 1,000-mt stretch was completed on July 29.A 2,119 metric tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM), named Mavala, imported from China, was deployed to dig the tunnels. It is the largest TBM in the city used for undersea tunnel boring.THANK YOU CHINA!!