What's new

Multiple TTP commanders targetted in VBIED attack in Afghanistan

Baghial

Baghial

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2017
5,168
-28
3,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Primus said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570064362089644032

@PanzerKiel @Sifar zero @waz @iLION12345_1 @Areesh @ghazi52 @Pakistan Ka Beta
Click to expand...

strange because just last month TTP imposed a ban on unsanctioned meetings with its chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who's in hiding now. So it looks like TTP has got a spy probably within Mehsud's inner circle....


1663179734431.png
 
Baghial

Baghial

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2017
5,168
-28
3,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
guess who,s paying for ehsan in turkey?

Former Pakistani Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan shared his with his son, Muhammed Abbas Khan,

pension paid in full cash..


1663180879523.png
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,191
-20
26,624
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All these afghans are garbage people, th afghans have had enough of each other, if and when the Taliban collapse it will be the end of Afghanistan as we know it Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks will all pull away

The people there have just become donkeys
 
Baghial

Baghial

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2017
5,168
-28
3,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zornix said:
Why are they doing this now? why couldn't they do this back in 2009?
Click to expand...
Yay Ghazi
Yay Teray Purasrar Banday...............................................................$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

Baghial said:
Yay Ghazi
Yay Teray Purasrar Banday...............................................................$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Click to expand...

What prompted Gen Bajwa to Dump DG ISI Gen Asim Munir in mere 8 Months

...shortest ever tenure is ISI history!

guess usa didnt like the hafiz e quran, same as immi the dim,didnt like what he collected on the witch?
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,154
2
7,513
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Baghial said:
Yay Ghazi
Yay Teray Purasrar Banday...............................................................$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$



What prompted Gen Bajwa to Dump DG ISI Gen Asim Munir in mere 8 Months

...shortest ever tenure is ISI history!

guess usa didnt like the hafiz e quran, same as immi the dim,didnt like what he collected on the witch?
Click to expand...


What the hell you are ranting ??? At least type in English …
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Primus
Another key TTP commander shot dead in Afghanistan by unidentified gunmen
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
PanzerKiel
Senior TTP Commander Targeted in an IED attack in Afghanistan
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
GumNaam
GumNaam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
126
Views
6K
hussain0216
hussain0216
ghazi52
Three soldiers martyred as Pakistan asks Afghanistan to rein in terrorists
2 3
Replies
38
Views
718
villageidiot
V
khansaheeb
TTP extends truce to hold peace talks with Pakistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
3K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom