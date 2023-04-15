What's new

Multiple Religious Extremists openly threatening Imran khan on National TV

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,226
4
140,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
اس ملک پر خدا کا عذاب ایسے تو نہیں آیا ہوا کوئی وجہ بھی تو ہے اور سب سے بڑی وجہ یہ مولوی ہیں
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
691
0
1,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They made a mockery of Islamic marriage and followed the path of Satan for their lust .

It’s in the books of Islam .

Imran Khan has totally messed up here along with bushra and lucky for them they don’t live in an Islamic country so will get away with it in this life .
 
Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2023
232
-1
424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mangochutney said:
They made a mockery of Islamic marriage and followed the path of Satan for their lust .

It’s in the books of Islam .

Imran Khan has totally messed up here along with bushra and lucky for them they don’t live in an Islamic country so will get away with it in this life .
Click to expand...

You incels care more about personal life of others instead of concentrating on governing the country.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
20,755
-18
24,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
mangochutney said:
They made a mockery of Islamic marriage and followed the path of Satan for their lust .

It’s in the books of Islam .

Imran Khan has totally messed up here along with bushra and lucky for them they don’t live in an Islamic country so will get away with it in this life .
Click to expand...
People get on the island bandwagon quickly.

You only have to look at molvo qavi.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
691
0
1,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Neelo said:
You incels care more about personal life of others instead of concentrating on governing the country.
Click to expand...

No mate
You can check my previous posts regarding imran Khan & pti .

I hate the corrupt pdm I hate the corrupt generals but making mockery of the sanctity of marriage for personal lust is wrong .

Trango Towers said:
People get on the island bandwagon quickly.

You only have to look at molvo qavi.
Click to expand...

The molvi is just stating the religious point of view of fornication and adultry .

I personally think the bushra lady is a plant to destroy Imran Khan just as he’s other wife reham was .
 
Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2023
232
-1
424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mangochutney said:
No mate
You can check my previous posts regarding imran Khan & pti .

I hate the corrupt pdm I hate the corrupt generals but making mockery of the sanctity of marriage for personal lust is wrong .



The molvi is just stating the religious point of view of fornication and adultry .

I personally think the bushra lady is a plant to destroy Imran Khan just as he’s other wife reham was .
Click to expand...

Like I said you care more about the personal life of others instead of governing the country.

Has nothing to do with the current political situation.

Pakistanis love mixing religion into everything.

Learn from Pakistan's founding leaders and Muslim League. They rejected theocracy and mullahs.

Pakistan is a Muslim country not an Islamic country. There's a difference.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Riz
A banned Extremists leader threatening PTI live on National TV
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal lambasts Imran, says Bushra Bibi's dreams won't hold in court
Replies
5
Views
276
imadul
imadul
ghazi52
Pemra slaps ban on TV channels from airing Imran’s press conferences
2
Replies
25
Views
825
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor
AZ1
Imran khan filed defamation case against Geo Tv in UAE
Replies
2
Views
421
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP sends Rs10bn legal notice to Imran Khan over 'baseless allegations'
Replies
11
Views
543
python-000
python-000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom