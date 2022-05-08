What's new

Multiple incidents of China harassing its citizens due to Covid

This thread is unhelpful! China is dealing with a possible resurgence of covid 19 - public health is important! I can empathise with the fear of isolation if the test is positive - but the impact on the country, public health and economy is greater risk than one selfish person refusing to undergo a test.

That said- I don’t appreciate men manhandling a woman like that.
 
帅的一匹 said:
A girl in India was gang raped, after that she went to the local police, and she got raped by the policeman again. Clean your own ***, and stay out of our business.
Click to expand...
Please don't engage in whataboutery. This might be an accepted practice in Communist nations but is frowned upon in civilized, democratic nations. Stick to the topic.

Even the differently abled not spared.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520306321903570944
 
This thread is unhelpful! China is dealing with a possible resurgence of covid 19 - public health is important! I can empathise with the fear of isolation if the test is positive - but the impact on the country, public health and economy is greater risk than one selfish person refusing to undergo a test.

It's not just one person. It seems that a significant number of Chinese citizens are being treated like cattle and being driven to suicide.
 
No they are not. Please don’t spread misinformation on our forum.

@waz clearly this thread is designed to spread misinformation regarding the Chinese governments efforts regarding covid 19. Please may I request it be closed.
 
I am sure many inhumane Laws are the norm in Communist lands.

Please read up instead of jumping to assumptions.

images (2) (7).jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521337198154424320

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523003872007970816
 
