Multiple IED blasts at Amritsar Golden Temple

IEDs used in two low-intensity blasts at Heritage Street Amritsar After Sunday's blast, a second explosion took place on Monday at Amritsar's Heritage Street near the Golden Temple

Holy city Amritsar woke up to another low-intensity blast at Amritsar’s Heritage Street today. This was the second explosion in two days which has left residents panicked and police on toes. The blast was reported around 6.30am today near the same spot it occurred on Saturday midnight. A person reportedly received injuries in leg though police are yet to confirm the same. Police team led by Commissioner Naunihal Singh is on spot along with forensic teams that are picking up the samples for examination.DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav too has reached the spot. According to sources the investigations so far have revealed that both the blasts were low intensity and were carried out using an IED. A senior police official speaking to Indianarrative.com said that these were low intensity explosives detonated in a container and no detonator was used in both the blasts. The police has so far denied any terrorist angle claiming it seems to be the work of unknown miscreants aiming to create panic. “The investigations are ongoing and we will be able to reveal any further details only after its conclusion. Both the blasts were of low intensity. The situation is normal”, said additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh.Sources claim that it was the local sweepers who first witnessed the blast and raised the alarm. They are being questioned now. This second blast in 32 hours has surely left state residents panicked in wake of the recent events in connection with Khalistani separatists. Security has been beefed up at Golden Temple and Heritage Street. A team of bomb disposal squad is on the spot and the entire area is being checked with metal detectors. Police are also reviewing sewerage and gutter lines.