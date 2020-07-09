Multiple Friction Points Between India and China along the entire LAC

At every passing moment the friction points between the two are rising , keeping the irritants under the covers is no solution now. The only cure for this ever increasing dilemma(cancer) is a major surgery.

Normally every neighboring countries has a few disputed points along their borders which they settle with the passage of time. Looking at the LAC where both India and China haveof friction points, its athat no major war has happened since 1962. Time is with China as its ascending trajectory in Military and Finance is unmatched globally. On the other hand India has a right wing Government that has fractured it internally, its economy is sinking and it has terrible relations with most of its neighbors. The outcome of any conflict between the two is a writing on the wall. Below clip is just a minor illustration of the growing border issues between the two.