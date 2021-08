Emergency services respond to incident in Keyham in Plymouth

12 August 2021, 20:12 BST

Emergency services are responding to a "serious and tragic" major incident in Plymouth.

Multiple police, air ambulances and land ambulances were called to the Keyham area of the city at 18:12 BST on Thursday.

MP Johnny Mercer tweeted asking people to "remain calm" adding: "The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth."

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted her thoughts were with those affected.