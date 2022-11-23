What's new

Multiple fatalities in shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,793
22
8,735
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Perhaps soon patrons may demand, locations where people gather, to have at least one armed guard with rifle.

A trend I’ve noticed (remembering that correlation is not causation) is the at many of these shootings happen in working class and lower middle class areas or adjacent to them, especially if the area recently saw a large influx of young people of a similar background. The societal pressure on those that are barely getting by (both victims and shooters) is only increasing and the resources to help people make ends meet as well as treat mentally ill people is not keeping pace.
 
Last edited:
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,938
121
15,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
81PCl3kMwBL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning
2
Replies
18
Views
769
The BrOkEn HeArT
The BrOkEn HeArT
JackTheRipper
Fake External SSD Drives in Ali Express & Walmart !
Replies
3
Views
424
hunter_hunted
hunter_hunted
B
RMG exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning
Replies
0
Views
209
bluesky
B
Hamartia Antidote
Sam’s Club [Walmart] China Hits 4 Million Members
Replies
6
Views
510
Viet
Viet
Muhammed45
Mass shooting in Norway leaves multiple casualties
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Wergeland
Wergeland

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom