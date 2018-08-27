/ Register

Multiple fatalities in mass shooting at US video game tournament

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Ali Tariq, Aug 27, 2018

    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    FLORIDA: Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local media, citing police source, reported on Sunday. While one suspect was reportedly dead.

    "Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff´s Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.





    Meanwhile, The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.

    In subsequent tweets, police said they were still searching The Landing entertainment and shopping complex, where the Madden 19 tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.

    Police urged people hiding in locked areas of the complex to stay in place and call 911.

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...-in-mass-shooting-at-us-video-game-tournament
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    America should do more against Terrorism
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Yes the US needs to clear out the NRA network.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    US has a lot of terrorists...
    Sad news...
     
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Mass shooting in America, happen every other week. yawn
     
