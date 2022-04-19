What's new

Multiple explosions rock Kabul high school

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

www.smh.com.au

‘Burnt notebooks, shoes’: Multiple explosions rock Kabul high school

Several people have been killed in three successive blasts in a Shiite neighbourhood.
Kabul: Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing several people, according to Afghan security and health officials.
Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia (Shiite) Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State, as heretics.
Guards in the narrow street leading to the two-storey high school said they saw 10 casualties. Inside the school, an Associated Press video journalist saw walls splattered with blood, burnt notebooks and children’s shoes.
The AP spoke to several private guards in the area but they refused to give their names, fearing repercussions from the Taliban security force guarding the area.

It appeared a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sprawling compound, which can house up to 1000 students, witnesses said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosion.
The school teaches students only until the sixth grade after Afghanistan’s hardline Taliban rulers went back on a promise to allow all girls to attend school.
“Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul’s commander.
The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least six people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.
Another medical centre, Emergency Hospital, said in a Tweet they had received seven children injured in the explosions.

The blastsh occurred in rapid succession. More casualties were feared.

The explosions occurred near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and inside an education centre, where exams are taken in the Dasht-e-Barchi suburb of Kabul.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

More to come
Reuters, AP
 
Gosh, these savages get a kick killing un armed little kids who are busy in their class rooms. These people are the enemies of humanity and it is our collective responsibility to tackle this menace head on.
 

