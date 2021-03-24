Multiple Destroyers Were Swarmed By Mysterious 'Drones' Off California Over Numerous Nights

The disturbing series of events during the summer of 2019 resulted in an investigation that made its way to the highest echelons of the Navy.

A Strange Story Emerges

Night One: July 14th, 2019

