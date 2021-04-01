What's new

Multinational exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 to be held in Bangladesh

Multinational Military Exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 (Front Runner of the Peace) will be held in Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation. Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from The DOGRA Regiment will participate in the exercise along with a contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army from 04 Apr to 12 Apr 2021. The theme of the exercise is "Robust Peace Keeping Operations". Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise.

www.devdiscourse.com

Multinational exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 to be held in Bangladesh

