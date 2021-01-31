Multimillion-dollar Pakistani delivery company leaks 400+ million files

Read the report as I can't paste pics

A prominent vehicle-for-hire and parcel delivery company based in Pakistan has suffered a significant data breach which affected its extensive user database.The Safety Detectives cybersecurity team, led by head researcher Anurag Sen, discovered the elastic server vulnerability during routine IP-address checks on specific ports.In this instance, our team discovered that Karachi-based company Bykea had exposed all its production server information and allowed access to over 200GB of data containing more than 400 million records showing people’s full names, locations and other personal information that could potentially be harnessed by hackers to cause financial and reputational damage.The Elastic instance was left publicly exposed without password protection or encryption which meant anyone in possession of the server’s IP-address could access the database and potentially remove data from it.It appeared that in September 2020, Bykea suffered a separate breach, during which unidentified hackers reportedly deleted the company’s entire customer database. At the time, Bykea said it was unaffected by the intrusion because it kept regular backups.In response, Bykea’s CEO Muneeb Maayr described the cyberattack as “nothing out of the ordinary” given that Bykea is a mobility-based tech firm. It remains unclear whether this latest breach is related to the hack attack in September.Who is Bykea?Founded in 2016 by Pakistani entrepreneur Muneeb Maayr, Bykea is a transportation, logistics and cash on delivery payments company, headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. The company was one of the first to introduce the novel concept of “motorbike taxis”, used as a means of transport and delivery. Currently, the company offers its range of taxi services in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.Bykea also operates as a vehicle-for-hire and parcel delivery company and maintains a software app offering users access to all its services via Google Play and App Store.The company is an on-demand logistics provider that has embraced mobile demand and ubiquitous internet connectivity to fuel its rapid growth in recent years. The company raised almost US$6 million from private investors in 2019 and followed up by raising a further US$11 million this year. In total, Bykea has raked in US$22 million in private equity from notable investment groups such as Prosus Ventures, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) and Sarmayacar since 2016.What was leaked?The exposed server contained API logs for both the company’s web and mobile sites and all production server information. The 200GB database containing 400 million records was located on a production server that stores regularly updated data including internal logs including user details.Bykea reportMore specifically, the server contained personally identifiable information (PII) for both customers and contracted employees – their drivers, called “partners” by Bykea.Bykea customer’s PII:Full namesPhone numbersEmail addressesBykea partners’ (drivers’) PII:Full namesPhone numbersAddressCNIC (Computerised National Identity Card)Driver license numbers, issuing city and expiry datesBody temperatureBykea reportUsers’ full trip details exposed on the serverOther information was also left unsecured, such as:Internal API logsCollection and delivery location informationUser token ID with cookie details and session logsSpecific GPS coordinatesVehicle information including model and number plateDriver license expiry informationMiscellaneous user device informationEncrypted IMEI numbersBykea reportDriver details including GPS coordinatesOur team discovered Bykea’s server contained customer invoices showing full trip information including where customers were picked and dropped off, driver arrival times, trip distances, fare details and more.Bykea reportTrip detailsOur team also found Bykea’s internal employee login and unencrypted password information on the unsecured server.Bykea reportEmployee login credentialsMoreover, Bykea had existing commercial relationships with other Pakistani companies including K-Electric, EasyPaisa and JazzCash allowing customers to pay their electricity bills, get cash and send money with the assistance of a Bykea driver and its app. This data was also stored on Bykea’s database and exposed in the leak.Bykea reportCustomer’s electric bill paymentNumber of records leaked:400+ millionNumber of affected users:UnknownSize of data breach:200+ gigabytesServer location:Boydton, United StatesCompany location:Karachi, PakistanOur security team discovered Bykea’s vulnerability on 14 November 2020. Upon contacting the company on 24 November, Bykea responded immediately by securing its database within 24 hours.Data breach impactFrom the large number of discovered records and the type of information made available, several negative outcomes could occur including identity theft, fraud, and phishing scams.Full names, residential address details, ID documents like CNIC, online login information and location data could potentially be exploited by nefarious users to target unsuspecting people that registered with the company. Car registration and vehicle data could potentially be used to conduct insurance fraud and other heinous crimes involving stolen identities.Also, user email addresses could be targeted by hackers who typically use deceptive methods such as infusing leaked customer data into email communications to trigger clickthroughs to malicious websites and installing malicious software.Moreover, website backend data could be harnessed to exploit Bykea’s internal IT infrastructure including its app and website to generate ransomware attacks or simply to cripple its servers. Back-end technical logs expose not only personal information but also, data that can be weaponised to obtain full control of the server.