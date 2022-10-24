Multidimensional Poverty: India is Home to 75% of World's Population Deprived of Basic Living Standards

Every second ST, every third Dalit & Muslim in India poor, not just financially: UN report At around 27% of the country's population, India has the largest number of people living in multidimensional poverty in the world, says the report.

Every second ST, every third Dalit & Muslim in India poor, not just financially: UN reportAt around 27% of the country's population, India has the largest number of people living in multidimensional poverty in the world, says the report.In a damning reflection of how India’s most vulnerable sections continue to remain at the bottom of the pyramid, fresh data shows that the so-called ‘lower’ castes, tribals, Muslims, and children aged below 10 are among the poorest in the country.