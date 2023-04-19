Multi-storey car park collapses in New York​

Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.​

In Summary•The second floor of the four-storey structure in Manhattan's Financial District collapsed first, reports CBS, the BBC's US partner.•Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.Cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concreteOne person has died and five others were injured when a multi-storey car park partially collapsed in New York City, officials say.The second floor of the four-storey structure in Manhattan's Financial District collapsed first, reports CBS, the BBC's US partner.Authorities said all the workers in the building have been accounted for.Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.The collapse occurred at around 16:00 local time (20:00 GMT).New York City Fire Department (FDNY) chief John Esposito said the rescue operation was "extremely dangerous" for the firefighters and deemed the structure "very unstable"."We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches. The building was continuing to collapse," he said. "At this time, we believe that we have the workers that were in danger all accounted for, all out of the building."He added that one injured worker had been trapped on an upper floor, and was unable to get down on his own."We were able to put firefighters up there in the building and take him out across the roof to another building and bring him down safely," said Mr Esposito.The city's mayor said new technology played a vital role in the emergency response.