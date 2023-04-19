What's new

Multi-storey car park collapses in New York

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,510
-15
16,074
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Multi-storey car park collapses in New York​

Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.​

In Summary
•The second floor of the four-storey structure in Manhattan's Financial District collapsed first, reports CBS, the BBC's US partner.
•Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.

Cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete
Cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete

One person has died and five others were injured when a multi-storey car park partially collapsed in New York City, officials say.
The second floor of the four-storey structure in Manhattan's Financial District collapsed first, reports CBS, the BBC's US partner.
Authorities said all the workers in the building have been accounted for.

Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.
The collapse occurred at around 16:00 local time (20:00 GMT).
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) chief John Esposito said the rescue operation was "extremely dangerous" for the firefighters and deemed the structure "very unstable".
"We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches. The building was continuing to collapse," he said. "At this time, we believe that we have the workers that were in danger all accounted for, all out of the building."
He added that one injured worker had been trapped on an upper floor, and was unable to get down on his own.
"We were able to put firefighters up there in the building and take him out across the roof to another building and bring him down safely," said Mr Esposito.
The city's mayor said new technology played a vital role in the emergency response.


www.the-star.co.ke

Multi-storey car park collapses in New York

Authorities said all the workers in the building have been accounted for.
www.the-star.co.ke www.the-star.co.ke
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,510
-15
16,074
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Looks like American buildings do not need earthquakes or other natural disasters to collapse. They neither need some CIA paid terrorists like Bin Laden to conduct some fake 9/11 operations on useless American buildings.

The buildings voluntarily collapse on their own to show the world the quality of aging American infrastructure.
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,599
1
5,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
America is ridiculous, thousands of rupees charged for parking anywhere in a major city. For all the shit Karachi gets at least you can park wherever you want for free.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,884
-1
7,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
arjunk said:
America is ridiculous, thousands of rupees charged for parking anywhere in a major city. For all the shit Karachi gets at least you can park wherever you want for free.
Click to expand...
Absolute freedom is chaos, Karaachi is closer to that since there is no law and order, it's nothing to be proud of.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Donald Trump hunkers down in New York ahead of arraignment
Replies
10
Views
319
DF41
DF41
Hamartia Antidote
An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car
Replies
2
Views
263
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
One in ten New York City public school students is homeless
Replies
2
Views
419
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
dBSPL
The death toll is increasing in the disaster caused by the collapsed 10-storey building in Abadan, Iran.
Replies
2
Views
610
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
ghazi52
More than 50000 dead, many trapped as major earthquake strikes Turkiye, Syria,..,.
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
151
Views
9K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom