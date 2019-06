This shows clear breach in Pakistan defense & the need to defend against Indians incoming missiles all over Pakistans cities. What is Pakistans army doing in this case?? Are they just sitting on counter measurements and nothing to protect from Indian incoming missiles? There has to be some alternative for defense of Pakistans cities, what about Beijing, surely there must be counter measurements in place like similiar to s-400 to protect Chinese cities, we can get help from there?

Multi layered missiles defence shield for New Delhi, zero for IslamabadSource https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...le-shield-over-delhi/articleshow/69717946.cms