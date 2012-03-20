What's new

Multan’s six sisters tie the knot with six brothers

A unique wedding has been held in Multan where six sisters from one household married six brothers from another household. Both the households belong to the same extended family.




All the bridegrooms and all the brides are cousins. And although multiple weddings at a single event are not rare in Punjab this one surprised many and everyone wanted to know more.

The six daughters of Mohammed Lateef tied the knot with their six cousins in a grand wedding event on Tuesday.

One of the bridegrooms, Shafiq, claims it was a “love marriage.”

One of the six brides, Anum, expressed her emotions on her big day saying, “We [six sisters] are happy about getting married on the same day”.

All brides were dressed up in the traditional red and two of them wore the same outfits. The family got emotional when the six sisters departed for their new homes.

“We are happy that a new joint family has been formed,” another bridegroom Shakeel said.

Sajjad said, “We all brothers share a good bond among us.”

Shafiq prayed for “a lifetime companionship.”

The grooms made a Punjabi-style entry to the venue and performed bhangra before entering the hall.

Zahoor Baksh, the father of the grooms, was happy and proud on the occasion. “We have always held grand multiple wedding events and accepted whatever came from the family elders,” he said.

It helps us to reduce financial burden, he added.
https://www.samaa.tv/video/2021/12/multans-six-sisters-tie-the-knot-with-six-brothers/
 
Hope they live happily ever after ..I have little concern about little sisters age though..
 
