Mulluha and the historical western boundary of South Asia

Melluha has been identified with the Indus valley civilization but the definite identity remains questionable mainly because the mesopotamian kings speak of melluhans as one of their conquered territories. This would have been impossible if Melluha was to be situated in the very regions presently identified as the Indus Valley civilization so it it has been interpreted by scholarrs such as Mark Kenoyer and others as conquering the trading settlements in the mesopotamian cities where IVBC artifacts have been identified. Malluhan troops also get mentioned as well, which makes the entire construct a bit fantastical. What if Melluhans were situated near mesopotamia itself and we dont need to associate them with the Indus valley civilization. Nevertheless, the melluhan properties relate with cultural sphere of the Indus. Melluhans have been said to have allied with Elamites against the Akkadian empire which fought this alliance.

The book on Indian terriitorial extend has been examined by scholar Andrae Wink and he uses historical references to state that South Asian western boundary may have extended east of Kirman and Fars province of Iran, i-e present day province of Sistan and Balochistan.

Al-Hind, the Making of the Indo-Islamic World

In this volume, Andri Wink analyzes the beginning of the process of momentous and long-term change that came with the Islamization of the regions that the Arabs called "al-Hind -- India and large parts of its Indianized hinterland. In the seventh to eleventh centuries, the expansion of Islam had...
1600714144229.png


1600714219561.png


JM Kenoyer's lecture

1600714333891.png



2 observations.

As always, it's important to note the caveat with historical descriptions of or reference to "India". This is not the "India" of today, nor is it the antecedent state of the modern secular republic.

Separately to that, this is a meagre attempt to override all other historical, anthropological and genetic evidence which situated the IVC as distinct from the gangetic civilisations. That Greeks or Arabs or anyone else simply "lumped" several regions together does not lend any credence to your notion that a single nation existed from Sistan-Balochestan as far as the gangetic plains. Certain historians inevitably regarded such unexplored regions as a lump unit of geography, like "the Americas" for example. This thread is virtually useless as it simply reashes conjectures from the age of antiquity, prior to genetic and anthropological understanding of civilisations and ancient nations.

Likewise, that the Mauryans briefly held all of this land in continuity does not render it anything more than an "empire held under a single yoke but composed of distinct nations with distinct origins".

We've been over this before. There's nothing new here.
 
