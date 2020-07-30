Mulluha and the historical western boundary of South Asia

Melluha has been identified with the Indus valley civilization but the definite identity remains questionable mainly because the mesopotamian kings speak of melluhans as one of their conquered territories. This would have been impossible if Melluha was to be situated in the very regions presently identified as the Indus Valley civilization so it it has been interpreted by scholarrs such as Mark Kenoyer and others as conquering the trading settlements in the mesopotamian cities where IVBC artifacts have been identified. Malluhan troops also get mentioned as well, which makes the entire construct a bit fantastical. What if Melluhans were situated near mesopotamia itself and we dont need to associate them with the Indus valley civilization. Nevertheless, the melluhan properties relate with cultural sphere of the Indus. Melluhans have been said to have allied with Elamites against the Akkadian empire which fought this alliance.
The book on Indian terriitorial extend has been examined by scholar Andrae Wink and he uses historical references to state that South Asian western boundary may have extended east of Kirman and Fars province of Iran, i-e present day province of Sistan and Balochistan.
Al-Hind, the Making of the Indo-Islamic World
In this volume, Andri Wink analyzes the beginning of the process of momentous and long-term change that came with the Islamization of the regions that the Arabs called "al-Hind -- India and large parts of its Indianized hinterland. In the seventh to eleventh centuries, the expansion of Islam had...
