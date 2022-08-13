Mullah minister announces boycott of polio vaccination

Reichsmarschall
One more reason why we should push for state enforced atheism and extermination of all beardos
Previously he was pro vaccination
Pakistan is proud Muslim country always was and always will be. Those who have dream of making it Atheist state can keep dreaming. As for this ignorant fool these people have been mostly rejected by people of Pakistan these ignorant fools are on their last breaths these days.One more reason why we should push for state enforced atheism and extermination of all beardos
zaid hamid will be happy and blame imran khan for bill gates .
You know everyone gets the polio jab in the UK? We also get jabs against measles, mumps, rubella, TB, meningitis.i am not against vaccines but i dont trust it when you have celebrities and tycoons endorsing it when they themselves wont take or allow it on their children. i know extremely healthy guys who secretly would go to a farm here in england and buy chicken or lamb and slaughter it to eat at home. This due to not trusting store meat and yet these guys took the vaccine and month later dead. something doesn't add up.
How about extermination of all the 'kala ingraez' or 'kiss my arse black men'.One more reason why we should push for state enforced atheism and extermination of all beardos
