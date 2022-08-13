What's new

Mullah minister announces boycott of polio vaccination

SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
Half of the country had problem with Covid vaccination. A huge chunk of the population holds a fake( without a shot) vaccination certificate. NBL players till date don't but the covid stuff. Not supporting this guy but he is being bashed because he appears like a Mullah?
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
Reichsmarschall said:
One more reason why we should push for state enforced atheism and extermination of all beardos

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558130614473314308

Previously he was pro vaccination

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1236377842994249728
Click to expand...
Pakistan is proud Muslim country always was and always will be. Those who have dream of making it Atheist state can keep dreaming. As for this ignorant fool these people have been mostly rejected by people of Pakistan these ignorant fools are on their last breaths these days.
 
J

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Asimzranger said:
zaid hamid will be happy and blame imran khan for bill gates .
Click to expand...

zaid hamid most stupid personality of pakistan,
he also posted many times that corona vaccination are cause of death.

mullah are against polio vaccination, because some idiot mullah of lal masjid wrote book that america wants only female babies in muslims to stop jihad in islam
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
i am not against vaccines but i dont trust it when you have celebrities and tycoons endorsing it when they themselves wont take or allow it on their children. i know extremely healthy guys who secretly would go to a farm here in england and buy chicken or lamb and slaughter it to eat at home. This due to not trusting store meat and yet these guys took the vaccine and month later dead. something doesn't add up.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Azadkashmir said:
i am not against vaccines but i dont trust it when you have celebrities and tycoons endorsing it when they themselves wont take or allow it on their children. i know extremely healthy guys who secretly would go to a farm here in england and buy chicken or lamb and slaughter it to eat at home. This due to not trusting store meat and yet these guys took the vaccine and month later dead. something doesn't add up.
Click to expand...
You know everyone gets the polio jab in the UK? We also get jabs against measles, mumps, rubella, TB, meningitis.
 
J

jamal18

May 15, 2008
Reichsmarschall said:
One more reason why we should push for state enforced atheism and extermination of all beardos

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558130614473314308

Previously he was pro vaccination

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1236377842994249728
Click to expand...
How about extermination of all the 'kala ingraez' or 'kiss my arse black men'.

Check out Robert Kennedy and ' Child health defence'. Children have disease here that don't exist in other parts of the world.

The case for universal vaccination is not a done deal.
 

