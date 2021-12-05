Mullah "Billi" Arrested by Police who tortured and insulted dead body of Sri Lankan

[Translation]

سانحہ سیالکوٹ میں اہم پیشرفت: پریانتھا پر تشدد اور لاش کی بے حرمتی کرنیوالا ملزم گرفتار ملزم امتیاز عرف بلی سری لنکن منیجر پر تشدد اور لاش کی بے حرمتی میں شامل تھا اور اسے راولپنڈی جانے والی بس سے گرفتار کیا گیا۔

Criminal Imtiaz aka Billi who was involved in torturing and insulting dead body of Sri Lankana, was arres-ted from bus which was going to Rawalpindi. Photo from Social Media/Punjab PoliceIn Sialkot, Police arrested most wanted criminal who was involved in torturing and insulting of dead bodyof Sri Lankan manager, criminal Imtiaz also known as Billi was arrested frombus which was going towardsRawalpindi.Police also said we also arrested 8 more main criminals by tracking them from mobiles calls data and cctvfootage, now total arrested criminals are 131.Police said, we found 26 main criminals after investigation.Police also arrested 7 criminals last day.When was Sri Lankan Manager killed?Non Muslim Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara was killed by accusing that he removed posters, he went ton roof to save his life, but factory workers went there and captured him.Factory guards failed to stop this bloody game, factory workers took him by beating and then killed him and then they drag his body on road and then they beat his body by sticks and by kicking and then set dead body on fire.