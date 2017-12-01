Mulan release leads to 68% jump in Disney+ download despite growing boycott by Hong Kong (and others) activists

Faith_Lock
By the way, I just paid $69 for 1 year of Disney plus membership and $30 of Mulan. I highly encourage you to do so. You don’t have to pay $69 for one year of Disney plus membership. You can pay $7 for Disney plus membership for one month.
‘Mulan’ Release Leads To 68% Jump In Disney+ Downloads, Despite Extra Fee To Watch Movie
Elana Lyn GrossForbes Staff
Business
I cover breaking news.
Disney+ downloads and consumer spending on the app jumped this weekend, a sign that Mulan’s digital-first release led to increased demand despite an extra $29.99 charge to watch the movie and providing further evidence that streaming services may be able to increase revenue by charging more for premium content.
Disney+ downloads increased by 68% and coincided with a 193% increase in consumer spending on the app from the premiere on September 4 through September 6 compared to one weekend prior, according to preliminary data from the mobile app data analytics company Sensor Tower, first reported by Bloomberg.
Disney announced in August that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would scrap the theatrical release of the $200 million live-action remake of Mulan in countries with access to Disney+, including the United States, Canada and New Zealand, and would have limited theater distribution in other countries.
CEO Bob Chapek told analysts during an August earnings call that Disney wanted to use Mulan’s release to test if the strategy would lead to increased revenue and downloads.
The preliminary data, which only reflects downloads from Apple and Google stores, suggests that streaming subscribers are indeed willing to pay extra fees to purchase content.
Disney isn’t the only production company to try a premium content strategy as the pandemic led to movie theater shutdowns worldwide; Universal Pictures released Trolls World Tour as a $19.99 digital rental in April and reportedly racked up $100 million in rentals during the first three weeks, more than the first film earned during five months in theaters.
FURTHER BACKGROUND
Mulan star Liu Yifei became the center of controversy in August when she posted a pro-police comment on Chinese social media platform Weibo at the height of the violence in Hong Kong. "I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong,” she reportedly wrote. Critics saw it as supporting police brutality and #BoycottMulan trended on Twitter. There were also calls to boycott the movie after its release.
TANGENT
Mulan is the first Disney-branded film to feature an all-Asian cast and it is the most expensive live-action film with a female director. Niki Caro is one of just four women directors to helm live-action films with a budget north of $100 million. Caro, who said she resonated with the feminist story, assembled a mostly female crew.
Pro-democracy activists are again calling on people to boycott 'Mulan'
By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
Updated 10:02 AM ET, Sun September 6, 2020
Protesters in Seoul rally against Disney's 'Mulan' on July 1, in solidarity with Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.
(CNN)Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" is now released -- but some people won't be watching.
Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are reigniting calls to boycott the film, now joined by activists in Thailand and Taiwan. The calls erupted last year when the film's lead actress Liu Yifei expressed support for Hong Kong police, who anti-government demonstrators accuse of using excessive force to quell unrest.
"This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan," prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted on Friday.
Yifei, a Chinese-born US citizen, waded into the conversation last year at the height of the protests in Hong Kong, which began as largely peaceful demonstrations and eventually morphed into frequent clashes between protesters and police.
"I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong," she posted on Weibo in August 2019.
Calls to boycott "Mulan" followed immediately after and soon enough, #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter -- which is banned in China. Meanwhile, comments on Yifei's post on Weibo, the dominant social platform in China, echoed her support for Hong Kong police and Beijing.
International audiences are key for 'Mulan'
Now after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Mulan" is out on Disney+ in the US and is set to hit theaters abroad soon. International audiences, particularly in China, are a key part of the film's theatrical strategy.
But tensions are still high in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a controversial national security law on the city in June.
And now, renewed calls to boycott "Mulan" have also spread to activists in Thailand and Taiwan -- propelled in large part by the #MilkTeaAlliance, an online movement uniting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan with concerns about China's influence in the region.
In recent weeks, Thailand has been seeing demonstrations with thousands of people calling for reforms of the country's monarchy. Many protesters in Hong Kong have expressed support for the movement, while protesters in Thailand and Taiwan are standing with those in Hong Kong who are calling to boycott "Mulan."
"I invite everyone to #boycottMulan #banMulan to make Disney and the Chinese government know that state violence against the people is unacceptable," Thai student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal tweeted, according to The Guardian.
But in China, where people were supportive of Yifei's comments last year, the film is expected to be a hit with audiences. The film is set to open in theaters there on September 11.
