‘Mulan’ is a movie about how much Hollywood needs China

Beijing has deputized American studios to advance its national narratives

A woman walks past an advertisement promoting Disney's movie “Mulan” at a bus stop in Beijing on Wednesday. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)By Aynne KokasAynne Kokas is an Assistant Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia and the author of "Hollywood Made in China."September 10, 2020 at 12:48 a.m. GMT+8Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” was initially celebrated for “ embracing diversity ” and “push[ing] themes of identity and girl power .” The basic facts of the movie seem to bear that out: It was led by a female director and featured a majority-Chinese cast. The plot follows a young woman who, despite being told that she has to “hide her gift away,” decides to join the army disguised as a boy. But the film’s real villain isn’t the patriarchal society that keeps Mulan from living out her true identity and full potential — but rather the ethnic “others,” unsubtly shrouded in black, who seek to undermine the Han Chinese ethnostate.