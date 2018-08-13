beijingwalker
‘Mulan’ is a movie about how much Hollywood needs China
Beijing has deputized American studios to advance its national narratives
A woman walks past an advertisement promoting Disney's movie “Mulan” at a bus stop in Beijing on Wednesday. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
By Aynne Kokas
Aynne Kokas is an Assistant Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia and the author of "Hollywood Made in China."
September 10, 2020 at 12:48 a.m. GMT+8
Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” was initially celebrated for “embracing diversity” and “push[ing] themes of identity and girl power.” The basic facts of the movie seem to bear that out: It was led by a female director and featured a majority-Chinese cast. The plot follows a young woman who, despite being told that she has to “hide her gift away,” decides to join the army disguised as a boy. But the film’s real villain isn’t the patriarchal society that keeps Mulan from living out her true identity and full potential — but rather the ethnic “others,” unsubtly shrouded in black, who seek to undermine the Han Chinese ethnostate.
