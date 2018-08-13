What's new

‘Mulan’ is a movie about how much Hollywood needs China

‘Mulan’ is a movie about how much Hollywood needs China
Beijing has deputized American studios to advance its national narratives



A woman walks past an advertisement promoting Disney's movie “Mulan” at a bus stop in Beijing on Wednesday. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)


By Aynne Kokas
Aynne Kokas is an Assistant Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia and the author of "Hollywood Made in China."
September 10, 2020 at 12:48 a.m. GMT+8

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” was initially celebrated for “embracing diversity” and “push[ing] themes of identity and girl power.” The basic facts of the movie seem to bear that out: It was led by a female director and featured a majority-Chinese cast. The plot follows a young woman who, despite being told that she has to “hide her gift away,” decides to join the army disguised as a boy. But the film’s real villain isn’t the patriarchal society that keeps Mulan from living out her true identity and full potential — but rather the ethnic “others,” unsubtly shrouded in black, who seek to undermine the Han Chinese ethnostate.

 
Americans now are calling for boycotting their own movie, lol, how hilarious, go ahead, boycotting Hollywood doesn't hurt China at all.
 
