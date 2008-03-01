Mukhtar to be stopgap PM?

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - As the PPP leadership is seemingly indecisive over nomination of its future prime minister, senior party leader Ch Ahmad Mukhtar is being tipped as the next PM, but he would stay in office only for a brief period of 100 to 120 days, later to be replaced by some other party man, most probably party co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, who is not an MNA.Ahmad Mukhtar is also being provided security of a prime minister, and party may formally announce his name by Monday next, said a party source, adding that Ahmed Mukhtar has also been asked to stay in Islamabad by party leadership. If the party decides to nominate someone as PM from Punjab, it will be none else but Ch Ahmad Mukhtar, a highly-placed party source confided to The Nation on Friday.Ahmad Mukhtar would be elected as PM for three to four months only, as party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would replace him after his election as MNA from a Larkana seat in the by-polls, the source further said, and added that party might make a formal announcement in this regard by Monday next.Chaudhry Mukhtar defeated President PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from Gujrat in February 18 general elections. He also served as federal minister for commerce from 1993 to 1996 during second tenure of the PPP government.When contacted by The Nation, Ch Ahmad Mukhtar neither denied nor confirmed his reported nomination for the PM slot. He just contented to say that several names including Makhdoom Amin Fahim, Yousuf Raza Gillani and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were under consideration, but no final decision had been made as yet.When asked whether his name was also under consideration, Ch Mukhtar said party might consider any MNA from the party for the prestigious slot including him, but hurried to add that he had no knowledge of any such development.The PPPs Secretary Information Sherry Rehmans Friday statement that next PM could be from any province also gives credence to reports that name of Ahmad Mukhtar for PM slot has almost been finalised. She told a private TV channel on Friday that it was not necessary that next prime minister would be from Sindh. Sherry said party had not yet finalised the name of its future PM, but it might be done in the next couple of days, as it was mulling several names including Amin Fahim.Ever since the sad demise of party chairman Benazir Bhutto, and later emerging as the single largest party in the National Assembly as a result of February 18 polls, the PPP has been facing the tough challenge of deciding its candidates for the premiership. On third day of her death, Zardari announced that Makhdoom Amin Fahim would be party candidate for the PM slot, but later the party changed its stance. It was said that partys Central Executive Committee (CEC) would take a decision about its future PM. The CEC had several meetings in the last 10 days to finalise a consensus candidate, but failed to do so amid striking difference of opinion among its members. PPP has not finalised any name for the Leader of the House in the National Assembly. A number of names, including that of Makhdoom Amin Fahim, Shah Mehmood Qurashi and Yousaf Raza Gullani, were reportedly being considered for the slot, but now the name Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar has also been included for the one of the most coveted post. Ahmed Mukhtar, who also remained Commerce Minister in the last PPP government, defeated PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, president of PML-Q.However, a source privy to the developments told TheNation that hectic efforts are being made in Zaradari House in this regard and lobbying has reached its zenith. However, PPP Spokesman Farhatullah Babar told TheNation that the party has not decided about the Prime Minister so far. He said that CEC of the party would soon decide about it before the session of the National Assembly.He said that it is wrong to say that the prime minister would not nominated from Sindh Province. He said that the all reports of media are wrong about the nomination of Ahmed Mukhtar as prime minster.Meanwhile, PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar said while talking to the media that he also being tipped for the post of prime minister. However, he said that Center Executive Committee would finally decide about it.He said that there is no fissure among the party on the name of premiership. He said that leadership of the party would decide in this regard.Answering a question, he said that the party has won election with majority and positive discussions is underway with other political parties, including PML-N, ANP, MQM, JUI-F for the formation of government at center and in provinces.