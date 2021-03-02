Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi responds to Rahul Gandhi's attack on RSS-run-institutions and his comparison with radicalisation in Pakistan

'Rahul Gandhi must join political playschool or RSS school to understand India': Naqvi Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has responded to Rahul Gandhi's attack on RSS-run-institutions and his comparison with radicalisation in Pakistan

'Rahul Gandhi Must Join Political Playschool Or RSS School To Understand India': NaqviUnion Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday remarked that Rahul Gandhi must 'get himself admitted in a political playschool.' Naqvi was reacting to the statement made by Rahul Gandhi where he had said that 'Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is trying to capture the independent institutions of India' and drew an equivalence with radicalisation at madrassas in Pakistan. Gandhi had attempted to distinguish the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from the current scenario and stated 'What is happening in India currently was fundamentally different from the Emergency. Congress party unlike the RSS never tried to capture India's constitutional framework.' In the same breath he also declared that the imposition of Emergency had been a mistake.