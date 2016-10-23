What's new

Mukesh Ambani's net worth more than GDP of 14 Indian states, UTs

However, what's more interesting is that Ambani's net worth surpasses the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of 14 Indian states and union territories. His net worth stands at $22.7 billion.

Ambani's neyworth outranks GDP of states such as Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Puducherry.

Dilip Sanghvi, the pharma mogul of the country, has net worth of $16.9 billion that is easily ahead of GDP of states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

According to magazine, the total wealth of India's top five billionaires, which stands at a whopping $83.7 billion, is more than the cost of 1,230 Mars Orbiter 'Mangalyaan' Missions and is more than 18 times the cost of hosting the 2016 Rio Olympics.

However, what's more interesting is that Ambani's net worth surpasses the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of 14 Indian states and union territories. His net worth stands at $22.7 billion.

Ambani's neyworth outranks GDP of states such as Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Puducherry.

Dilip Sanghvi, the pharma mogul of the country, has net worth of $16.9 billion that is easily ahead of GDP of states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

According to magazine, the total wealth of India's top five billionaires, which stands at a whopping $83.7 billion, is more than the cost of 1,230 Mars Orbiter 'Mangalyaan' Missions and is more than 18 times the cost of hosting the 2016 Rio Olympics.

and the best part is , his shares are stagnant for past decade . his net worth will increase in coming 2 -3 years . i foresee mukesh ji becoming richest man on earth soon
 
Mukesh Ambani's net worth surpasses the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of 14 Indian states and union territories.
Congratulate
 
Ambani will be surpassed in coming years by an entrepreneur from Pakistan.
 
