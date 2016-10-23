Mukesh Ambani's net worth more than GDP of 14 Indian states, UTs

Peaceful Civilian said:









According to magazine, the total wealth of India's top five billionaires, which stands at a whopping $83.7 billion, is more than the cost of 1,230 Mars Orbiter 'Mangalyaan' Missions and is more than 18 times the cost of hosting the 2016 Rio Olympics.



http://zeenews.india.com/business/n...than-gdp-of-14-indian-states-uts_1942458.html

Ambani's net worth surpasses the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of 14 Indian states and union territories. His net worth stands at $22.7 billion. Ambani's networth outranks GDP of states such as Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Puducherry. Dilip Sanghvi, the pharma mogul of the country, has net worth of $16.9 billion that is easily ahead of GDP of states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

and the best part is , his shares are stagnant for past decade . his net worth will increase in coming 2 -3 years . i foresee mukesh ji becoming richest man on earth soon