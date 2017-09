Patanjali CEO Is Richer Than Airtel Founder; Mukesh Ambani Richer Than Yemen!

There are some major surprises in this year's prestigious Hurun List.

Top 10 Wealthiest Indians

Mukesh Ambani from Reliance Industries: Assets worth Rs 2.57 lakh crore; increased by 58% since last year Dilip Shanghvi from Sun Pharma: Assets worth Rs 89,000 crore; decreased by 27% since last year LN Mittal from Mittal Steel: Assets worth Rs 88,200 crore; increased by 32% since last year Shiv Nadar from HCL: Assets worth Rs 85,100 crore; increased by 16% since last year Azim Premji from Wipro: Assets worth Rs 79, 300crore; increased by 6% since last year Cyrus S Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India: Assets worth Rs 71,100; decreased by 9% since last year Gautam Adani from Adani Group: Assets worth Rs 70,600 crore; increased by 66% since last year Acharya Balkrishna from Patanjali: Assets worth Rs 70,000 crore; increased by 173% since last year Uday Kotak from Kotak Mahindra Bank: Assets worth Rs 62,700 crore; increased by 21% since last year Sunil Mittal & Family from Airtel: Assets worth Rs 56,500 crore; increased by 12% since last year