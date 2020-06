Muhammed Morsi

Education

Presidency

Morsi from Israeli Point of View

Morsi's presence in Tehran

Revocation of the dissolution of the parliament

On July 8, 2012, Muhammed Morsi canceled the dissolution of parliament and called for meetings. Earlier, the Supreme Military Council dissolved the Egyptian parliament.

Overthrow

A few days before the first anniversary of Muhammed Morsi's inauguration, a new wave of protests against Morsi, called the Tamarrud (Rebel) Movement, was formed on behalf of Muhammed al-Baradei. Protesters accused Muhammed Morsi of trying to expand his authority and that of the Muslim Brotherhood, and called on Morsi to step down and hold early elections. Morsi also said that he was elected by the people and would not step aside. A few days after the protests erupted, seven Morsi ministers and Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Qandil resigned. In such a situation, the Egyptian army had given a 48-hour deadline on July 1, 2013 to resolve the dispute, otherwise it would intervene. In response, Morsi and senior members of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood called the military's involvement in politics a wrong move. The Egyptian army also announced on the evening of July 3, 2013 that it would issue a statement two days after the end of the strike.



Muhammed Morsi was ousted on July 3, 2013, during a coup d'état by Egyptian Army Commander Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and backed by representatives of the opposition to the government of Muhammed al-Baradi, Sheikh of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad al-Tabib, and the pope of Coptic Christians in Egypt.



In the same statement, Adli Mansour, the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court, was appointed interim president of the transitional government. Muhammed Badi', the head of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, was arrested hours later, but was released the next day. Also, 300 Brotherhood leaders were prosecuted and Muhammed Morsi was arrested in the Presidential Guard.

Trial

Presence in court in the guise of execution

Death

On June 17, 2019, after appearing in court, Morsi spoke to the judge for about 20 minutes and told the judge that he knew secrets that would cause his release if he disclosed them, but would not do so in order to protect the country's interests. After the matter was raised, he died while in a glass case. He died after being taken to hospital.