Muhammad Yunus awarded Karl Kübel Prize German-based Karl Kübel Foundation for Child has honoured Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus with Karl Kübel Prize. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the foundation last September 30, the foundation gave the award in recognition of Muhammad Yunus’s extraordinary and multifaceted...

Muhammad Yunus awarded Karl Kübel Prize​

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: October 03, 2022 18:29:49Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus with the Karl Kübel Prize awarded by Karl Kübel Foundation for Child and Family on September 30 this year.German-based Karl Kübel Foundation for Child has honoured Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus with Karl Kübel Prize.On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the foundation last September 30, the foundation gave the award in recognition of Muhammad Yunus’s extraordinary and multifaceted commitment to families all over the world, Yunus Centre said in a press release on Monday.The foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary this year in Bensheim of Germany with the jubilee motto, ‘Family counts’.Dr Kerstin Humberg, deputy chairwoman of the board of the Karl Kübel Foundation, said that Yunus had also made it possible for the children and families of his female customers to lead a better life.They praised the economist from Bangladesh as a great source of hope in times of global crises spanning from the CODIV-19 pandemic and global warming to new wars. "He is truly a game changer and hope creator"."Each of us can positively influence the lives of others around us. Now and in the future, we are all setters of the course," said Humberg.Pointing out parallels between philanthropist Karl Kübel and Muhammad Yunus, Humberg said, “Both pursued social goals through entrepreneurial means as early as the 1980s, deliberately focusing on 'helping people to help themselves.”Yunus and Kübel were pioneers in entrepreneurial development cooperation, she said.According to the press release, the Karl Kübel Foundation for Children and Families, founded in 1972 by entrepreneur Karl Kübel, works according to the principle of ‘helping people to help themselves and supports disadvantaged people in Germany and abroad.