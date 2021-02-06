What's new

Muhammad of Ghor and his Companions enter the Indus valley - one of the greatest wars erupts + fountain of wealth

1st battle of Tarain and followed by the 2nd battle of Tarain. There is 1 year duration between both battles it is continuity of the same battle that happens again 1 year later.

Some background: At this point in History India was largely an unknown territory to the known world except few things written about them but nobody knew anything about them in greater detail until Mohamed of Ghor and his guys ventured into India. It initially started out as an adventure campaign but turned into bitter war and revenge. India had an incredible amount of wealth

1st Battle of Tarain ''91''




2nd Battle of Tarain ''92''
 
