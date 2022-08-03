Muhammad noor Butt Pakistan wins superheavyweight weightlifting 232Kg lift!

These guys deserve praise



The unfortunate truth is our country gives them next to NOTHING in terms of actual support



Cricket survives because of wide spread passion amongst the populace and a existing infrastructure and players





Everything else has nothing





Any Pakistani athlete that makes it anywhere is simply because of their own efforts





The same with that javelin thrower we have, he was given no support whatsoever









India has at least started and is now seeing results although very limited



Pakistan has done very little to nothing