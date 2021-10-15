What's new

Muhammad Iqbal on Islamic Nationalism

This is an excerpt from the Book Islam and Ahmadism by Muhammad Iqbal. This was his ideology. Islamic Nationalism.
EY6pRWVXgAE9Pdo.png
 
Was he wrong with Turkey and Persia?
As later both became ultra secularist and Iran they will too in due time
Imo
To what extent did he want Islam in national life

Ofcourse to some extent even if you look at secular countries
Majority religion always has a role to play in national life - US for eg- for 100s of years Christianity did play a role in national life

Issue is to what extent did Iqbal enviosn majority religion to play a role in national life

Regardless I don't think they teach the philosophy of Iqbal enough...
Which they should
 
Look at your profile
Irreligion in Iran - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
"However, according to a 2020 online survey by Gamaan found a much larger percentage of Iranians identifying as atheist (8.8%), and a large fraction (22.2%) identifying as not following an organized religion, and 60% not identifying as Muslim"

It was an online survey so it has volunteer bias and only includes the literate portion of the population with an internet connection.
 
Irreligion in Iran - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
"However, according to a 2020 online survey by Gamaan found a much larger percentage of Iranians identifying as atheist (8.8%), and a large fraction (22.2%) identifying as not following an organized religion, and 60% not identifying as Muslim"

It was an online survey so it has volunteer bias and only includes the literate portion of the population with an internet connection.
I don't want to focus too much on this as it's off-topic
But an Iranian member based in Iran agrees with it based on his experiences
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/erdo...nto-chaos-if-he-loses-elections.728493/page-5

If you're still not with it- we have to agree to disagree
 
