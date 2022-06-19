Muhammad Ilyas arrested in Karachi

RescueRanger
In a joint intelligence based operation between CTD and Rangers, Muhammad Ilyas was successfully arrested without incident. A close associate of Qari Shakirullah, he pledged allegiance to (TTP) Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Khalifa umar Mansoor Group) in 2012. He had fled to Saudi Arabia to avoid arrest.
On his possession were a number of smalls arms, terror related propaganda and 7.62 steel core penetrators.
He is mentioned in the CTD Red Book - Page 51:
