Muhammad Ilyas arrested in Karachi

Sep 20, 2008
In a joint intelligence based operation between CTD and Rangers, Muhammad Ilyas was successfully arrested without incident. A close associate of Qari Shakirullah, he pledged allegiance to (TTP) Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Khalifa umar Mansoor Group) in 2012. He had fled to Saudi Arabia to avoid arrest.

On his possession were a number of smalls arms, terror related propaganda and 7.62 steel core penetrators.

He is mentioned in the CTD Red Book - Page 51:
1655632991716.png


1655633306673.png


1655633233210.png
 

