Muhammad Benny deported after 10 years living illegally in Indonesia

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia - The Jayapura Immigration Office detained Zhang Qing alias Muhamad Benny, a Chinese national, for living in the territory of Indonesia for about 10 years illegally without immigration documents.Head of the Jayapura Immigration Office, Darwanto, said that Zhang was secured on December 4, 2020. Zhang, who did not have any immigration documents, apparently had various documents of Indonesian citizen evidence, such as ID cards and family cards."We will proceed to court and Zhang will be detained at Kanim Jayapura," said Darwanto, Tuesday (2/2).Zhang's ID card was issued in DKI Jakarta, which expired in 2009 and Jayapura City in January 2020.Zhang's arrest started with suspicion when PT. Harapan Jaya, which is located in Abe Pantai, brought a female employee of Chinese nationality along with their two children to Jayapura.The results of the investigation revealed that Zhang was his wife and children. The investigation continues to the company. It was found that the company did not exist. There is only a grocery store.See also: Problem 153 Chinese citizens, Democrats Claim Government ConsistencyDarwanto said officers then secured the female employee and her two children. "The three of them were deported since last November 2020 because they were overstayed," he said.According to him, Zhang also took care of a passport using his KTP, although officers were still detaining his passport because he was suspicious.This suspicion was strengthened after staff at the Jayapura Immigration Office (Kanim) admitted that they had seen and processed the person concerned several years ago due to immigration problems."With this suspicion, the officers then secured Mr. Zhang and confiscated various documents in his possession in the form of an KTP, family card and photocopies of Chinese passports and other documents, said Darwanto.=======